Enjoy Unlimited Access to MS Office Pro 2021 for Windows for $50

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

The only constant thing in life is change — and Microsoft Office! You've got to admit that despite having free alternatives floating around, none have managed to dethrone the mighty Microsoft Office suite from its pedestal as a productivity powerhouse.

If your personal PC has yet to have these tools, this sale on Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lets you snag a lifetime license for only $49.97 (reg. $219) through May 5. And yes, that's a one-time payment, beating the monthly fees you'd cough up if you subscribe to Microsoft 365.

Whether for crunching numbers at work or drafting up an online recipe book you'll pass down to your kids, this collection of apps meets your digital needs. It's packed with familiar favorites, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

Create stunning slide decks for work with PowerPoint, organize home budgets with Excel, and so much more. Microsoft Office can help you succeed!

All these Microsoft apps are installable on a single Windows laptop or computer, and you'll instantly receive the license keys and download links upon purchase, allowing you to enjoy them ASAP. Future updates? That's included, too. Tech glitches? Free customer service is at your disposal.