Car Smashes White House Barrier, Driver Killed

The Secret Service is investigating a fatal crash -- a car slamming into a White House barrier sent agents and D.C. police scrambling.

The action went down late Saturday night, around 10:45, as a speeding car collided with one of the outer perimeter gates surrounding the White House grounds.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: video of the car that hit the White House barrier, May 5, 2024. https://t.co/mgL6lU07EW pic.twitter.com/vokxqBOqm8 — Anthony Peltier (@_anthonypeltier) May 5, 2024 @_anthonypeltier

Metropolitan PD officers responded, but Secret Service agents were also immediately on the scene, surrounding the silver sedan ... which smashed head-on into the concrete barrier.

Law enforcement says agents and officers had attempted to provide medical aid to the driver of the vehicle, but they were pronounced dead on the scene.

As for whether this person was attempting to breach White House security -- well, for now, D.C. police are only investigating it as a traffic crash.