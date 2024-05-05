Helen Keller's Archive of Letters Up For Grabs For $75,000

Helen Keller's remarkable collection of letters -- spanning from her childhood to adulthood -- is hitting the open market for a jaw-dropping $75,000.

Momentsintime.com got its hands on the historic pages ... which for the first time, reveal new details about the unknown relationship between Helen and her mother, Kate.

There's a truly remarkable 7-page handwritten and illustrated letter written by Helen when she was just 8 years old -- and, it provides early insight into how she'd later break barriers for people with hearing and sight impairments.

In addition, there's a stack of 20 typed letters in the mix ... some sent to other relatives, revealing Helen's poetic flair and empathetic side.

This extraordinary archive was found in a Pasadena, CA garage sale, and purchased for the low low price of $54 -- so, it's an astronomical markup, but clearly a gem for any historical collector.

Born in 1880, Helen faced extraordinary challenges from the start -- blind, deaf, and unable to speak.