Helen Keller's Archive of Letters Up For Grabs For $75,000

HELEN KELLER Archived LETTERS Selling FOR $75K

Helen Keller's remarkable collection of letters -- spanning from her childhood to adulthood -- is hitting the open market for a jaw-dropping $75,000.

Momentsintime.com got its hands on the historic pages ... which for the first time, reveal new details about the unknown relationship between Helen and her mother, Kate.

There's a truly remarkable 7-page handwritten and illustrated letter written by Helen when she was just 8 years old -- and, it provides early insight into how she'd later break barriers for people with hearing and sight impairments.

In addition, there's a stack of 20 typed letters in the mix ... some sent to other relatives, revealing Helen's poetic flair and empathetic side.

This extraordinary archive was found in a Pasadena, CA garage sale, and purchased for the low low price of $54 -- so, it's an astronomical markup, but clearly a gem for any historical collector.

Remembering Helen Keller
Born in 1880, Helen faced extraordinary challenges from the start -- blind, deaf, and unable to speak.

Influential People In History
But, instead of letting her circumstances define her, she blazed a trail of accomplishments and became a fierce advocate for people with disabilities up until her death in 1968.

