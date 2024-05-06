Get Autio for 42% Off and Learn About New Destinations

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

It’s road trip season! If you’re ready to embark on a journey like never before, you’re going to want this cool, unique educational app to listen to while you drive through new and familiar destinations.

Meet Autio, a platform that provides location-based audio stories narrated by the voices of Kevin Costner, Phil Jackson, John Lithgow, and many more. For a limited time, a 3-year subscription to the Unlimited Plan is only $39.99 (reg. $69)!

Aside from its star-studded narration, Autio can enhance your travel experience with educational, yet interesting content that focuses on history, sports, culture, music, geology, and more. You could discover fun and lesser-known facts to share with friends and family when you return from your adventures!

The platform boasts over 23,000 stories in its library, and Autio is constantly updating its library, adding updates and new stories weekly. To keep your eyes on the road, Autio also has seamless story transitions, keeping you entertained without removing your hands from the wheel or eyes from the road.

The neatest part? You can enjoy Autio's stories offline by downloading them. Bad service or connection is no match for Autio!