'DWTS' Cheryl Burke Plans 40th Birthday By Herself, Friends Don't Care

'DWTS' Cheryl Burke Planning My 40th Bday By Myself ... Pals Don't Give a Damn!!!

Cheryl Burke is turning 40, but is planning a party by herself and for herself -- the reason being, according to her, is that her good pals don't give a rip ... and she's salty about it.

The "Dancing With the Stars" alum threw up a TikTok this week that touched on her throwing birthday bash for herself -- where she notes that her original plans to hit Vegas to ring in the big 4-0 changed ... and now, she's gonna get something together a little closer to home.

As Cheryl details everything she's doing to put the shindig together -- including renting a yacht, hiring a balloon person, etc. -- she eventually kinda slams her friend group.

Cheryl says, "I’m doing this all by my lonesome self. You would think I would have friends that would f***ing care -- I don’t. They just care to have free food, chef, a yacht, and free liquor 'cause they’re all drunks."

She was even more honest than that ... saying everyone knew she was only doing this for Instagram -- but on the prospect of getting a lot of likes, Cheryl wasn't all that hopeful.

In the end, Cheryl did document her birthday party on the Gram -- although, it's unclear exactly how well her posts did. She also posted more footage of her friends coming to help her celebrate ... a little awkward, frankly, considering she crapped them in the previous vid.

Anyway, hopefully Cheryl had fun ... and here's hoping she can get a little more help next time. 😅

