Cheryl Burke Says Breadwinner Status Hurt Matthew Lawrence Marriage

Cheryl Burke's proving mo' money really does mean mo' problems -- at least from her POV ... which she says caused a lot of problems in her marriage to Matthew Lawrence.

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum talked about bringing in the big bucks on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast this week ... and, while she says it made her feel good to be the breadwinner between her and Matt, she admits it didn't do their relationship any favors.

As CB explains it, she never tried to "buy" her ex-husband -- but she definitely says she supported the family financially, which she says stoked some tension between the pair.

Burke says she's fine being self-sufficient -- adding she doesn't really want anyone to take care of her -- but does not she's looking for a partner to grow and evolve with ... which, from the sounds of it, she doesn't ML was doing while they were still hitched.

She rattles off a long list of attributes she's lookin' in a future partner BTW ... and, even though she never says it point blank, ya know she's got people wondering if she's saying Matt didn't meet all these criteria.

Remember ... Cheryl filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence back in 2022 after being married for a few years -- and the split's been acrimonious, to say the least, with the exes even fighting over custody of their dog Ysabella at one point.

Matthew's since moved on ... striking up a super-serious relationship with TLC singer Chilli -- one where they've already spoken publicly about marriage and children.

Sounds like Burke's ready to move on too ... however, it also seems she's got no issue bringing the past in the same breath. BTW, on this same pod ... she says leaving 'DWTS' was way harder than leaving Matthew.

