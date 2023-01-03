Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TLC's Chilli And Matthew Lawrence Officially Dating

TLC's Chilli I'm Off The Market! Dating Matthew Lawrence

1/3/2023 12:20 AM PT
chilli matthew lawrence
Getty Composite

Sounds like TLC's Chilli will have a partner when she goes chasin' waterfalls  ... because we're told she's officially dating "Boy Meets World" star Matthew Lawrence!

A rep for Chilli tells TMZ ... she and Matthew are in an exclusive relationship, moving past the friend phase just before Thanksgiving.

chilli matthew lawrence
Christal Jordan

We're told the 2 spent turkey day and Christmas together in ATL, where Matthew met Chilli's fam.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

ICYMI, the couple went Instagram official a couple of days ago ... dancin' to "Take On Me" while wearing matching pajamas -- total relationship goals!

As we reported, the 2 were spotted on a Waikiki beach in August ... getting in the water together and sharing some intense convos, according to beachgoers.

LAMAR OPENS UP

Despite signs pointing to a love connection, we were told at the time they weren't dating -- TLC had a show on the island, and Matthew and his pals simply came to watch ... linking up later.

Chilli clearly don't want no scrubs -- because she's got Matthew!!!

