TLC's Chilli And Matthew Lawrence Officially Dating

Sounds like TLC's Chilli will have a partner when she goes chasin' waterfalls ... because we're told she's officially dating "Boy Meets World" star Matthew Lawrence!

A rep for Chilli tells TMZ ... she and Matthew are in an exclusive relationship, moving past the friend phase just before Thanksgiving.

We're told the 2 spent turkey day and Christmas together in ATL, where Matthew met Chilli's fam.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

ICYMI, the couple went Instagram official a couple of days ago ... dancin' to "Take On Me" while wearing matching pajamas -- total relationship goals!

As we reported, the 2 were spotted on a Waikiki beach in August ... getting in the water together and sharing some intense convos, according to beachgoers.

Play video content

Despite signs pointing to a love connection, we were told at the time they weren't dating -- TLC had a show on the island, and Matthew and his pals simply came to watch ... linking up later.