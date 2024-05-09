Caitlin Clark Teams Up W/ Peyton Manning, Gives Behind Scenes Look At Historic Season

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Caitlin Clark Gives BTS Look At Historic Season ... In Peyton Manning Produced TV Show

Caitlin Clark is the biggest women's basketball star to step foot on the college hardwood ... and now thanks to a partnership with Peyton Manning, the 22-year-old hooper is giving fans a BTS look at some of the most memorable moments from her historic season!

Lucky for us, we got an extended preview of the Omaha Productions show -- which debuts May 11 and 12 on ABC -- and follows Clark's journey as the superstar player became the top scorer in CBB history.

"These are the moments I've worked for, " Clark said in the preview. "I'm meant to be here."

The show contains exclusive footage of Caitlin preparing for and playing in Iowa's monumental preseason game at Kinnick, the university's football stadium, in front of 55,646 fans!

And, the show doesn't just focus on the positives ... it's real and raw. There's even a moment where Caitlin, in a moment of frustration, throws something in the locker room.

"[The] Hardest part about being Caitlin Clark," the superstar hooper said ... "Having to feel like you're always on."

Clark isn't the only star female baller in the show ... South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso will be featured in the series and her emotional quest out of Brazil to become a basketball star.

UCLA's Kiki Rice is also in the docuseries, too, along with coaches Dawn Staley and Lisa Bluder.

