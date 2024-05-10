This Body Dryer That Dries Off Excess Water, Now 28% Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Sure, you've already hacked your hair drying time with a swanky hairdryer. But what about the rest of you? Swap out the towel and enjoy the efficiency of the Viatek Body Dryer, which air dries your whole body for under $250 until May 12!

Yup, this is just like one of those you see at those trending Asian spas — except now, you can have it right in your bathroom. This body dryer blasts a powerful stream of air at up to 100mph, drying you out in mere seconds. It supports up to 350 lbs, so yes, even your chunky doggo can hop on for a quick dry!

While there's a remote control that lets you tweak settings like temperature and wind speed so its air output is just how you like it, it has built-in gravity sensors that are smart enough to kick into gear the moment you step on. So, after your shower, dodge the post-shower shivers and hop on to get blasted dry!

Check it out in action:

But if you're not a big fan of an after-shower air dry, no worries. You can drag it poolside! Set it up near your pool to quickly dry off before heading indoors, keeping your home clean and dry even while you take a refreshing dip.

Say goodbye to post-shower shivers with the Viatek Body Dryer, now just $249.97 until May 12 at 11:59 PM Pacific!