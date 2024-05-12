Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Anita Baker Cancels ATL Show at Last Minute, Upends Mother's Day Gifts

Anita Baker Cancels Concert at Last Minute ... Sorry, Moms!!! 😕

anita baker
Getty

Some Anita Baker fans are scrambling for Mother's Day gifts this morning after the singer had to pull the plug on her show in Atlanta just a few minutes before it was supposed to start.

Anita's show at State Farm Arena was packed Saturday night, as many fans gifted the concert tickets to their moms to celebrate the weekend. We can see it ... Anita on Saturday night, brunch on Sunday and you're good.

Those plans were scrapped, though, less than 15 minutes before the curtain was scheduled to go up ... as fans who were already in the arena found out the show would NOT be going on this time.

An email from the venue said it was "due to late, unforeseen circumstances." No further information was provided, except to say everyone would get a refund. As you can imagine, some fans were annoyed as they filed out of the arena.

However, some expressed concern for Anita, figuring it must be something very bad for her to cancel that way.

We've reached out to Anita's reps for more context, but have yet to hear back.

Anita Baker Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Anita Baker Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

The Grammy-winner's tour last year also ran into a few snags -- everything from technical issues with big screens ... to a conflict with her opening act, Babyface, after his set was canceled to make time for hers following a technical delay.

He was eventually removed from the tour.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later