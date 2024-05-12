Anita Baker Cancels ATL Show at Last Minute, Upends Mother's Day Gifts

Some Anita Baker fans are scrambling for Mother's Day gifts this morning after the singer had to pull the plug on her show in Atlanta just a few minutes before it was supposed to start.

Anita's show at State Farm Arena was packed Saturday night, as many fans gifted the concert tickets to their moms to celebrate the weekend. We can see it ... Anita on Saturday night, brunch on Sunday and you're good.

@IAMANITABAKER concert canceled tonight at @StateFarmArena . Hundreds of upset fans because many brought loved ones to see the star as a Mother’s Day gift. pic.twitter.com/Kz23otyR08 — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) May 11, 2024 @MarissaMFOX5

Those plans were scrapped, though, less than 15 minutes before the curtain was scheduled to go up ... as fans who were already in the arena found out the show would NOT be going on this time.

An email from the venue said it was "due to late, unforeseen circumstances." No further information was provided, except to say everyone would get a refund. As you can imagine, some fans were annoyed as they filed out of the arena.

There’s got to be a good reason for Anita Baker to cancel her show tonight 15 mins before start of show. The people are mad.



Gotta give auntie the benefit of the doubt 🥺 — VINCENT (@Vince_Aries) May 11, 2024 @Vince_Aries

However, some expressed concern for Anita, figuring it must be something very bad for her to cancel that way.

We've reached out to Anita's reps for more context, but have yet to hear back.

The Grammy-winner's tour last year also ran into a few snags -- everything from technical issues with big screens ... to a conflict with her opening act, Babyface, after his set was canceled to make time for hers following a technical delay.