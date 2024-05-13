This Internet Famous Electric Scrubber Removes Stains Effortlessly for $80

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If you’re sick and tired of getting on your hands and knees to scrub your floor, bathtub, or other surface that needs some serious elbow grease, it’s time to toss out your ratty sponge or manual scrub brush!

What you’ll really need for a solid cleaning session is the HOTO Electric Spin Scrubber, which can clean wet and dry environments. Get it while it’s on sale for $79.99 (reg. $99).

This versatile and lightweight electric scrubber offers two speed options: Soft and Slow for gentle cleaning and Strong and Fast for tackling tough grime.

With a 2.5N·m¹ spin torque, it efficiently cleans dirty surfaces without the need for manual scrubbing, saving you precious time and effort. It's also ergonomically designed, boasting a 45-degree handle so you can see maximum stain removal results without dealing with aching hands and arms!

Enjoy up to 90 minutes of cleaning on a single charge, thanks to the HOTO scrubber's strong 4,000mAh lithium battery. The removable extension pole ensures no nook or cranny is left uncleaned while the scrubber's bristles are designed to be long-lasting and operate quietly at 65dB. No wonder TikTok users love it!

Need to replace the HOTO's brush? It comes with six additional brush heads, while the scrubber's quick-detach design allows for easy brush head replacement!