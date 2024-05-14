GameStop Stock Soars (Again) as Influencer Roaring Kitty Makes Comeback

GameStop stock soared to 110% Monday ... all thanks to a cryptic social media return from viral day trader Roaring Kitty -- who memorably caused this to happen a few years ago.

The internet personality -- whose real name is Keith Gill -- hinted he's stepping back into the public eye after almost 3 years away ... by posting an eyebrow-raising meme on X late Sunday.

The post in question ... RK shared a photo of a man leaning forward in a chair holding a video game controller ... providing no caption as an explanation. It's a well-known meme -- and it just means that someone's ready to get serious ... presumably, Kitty is too.

He's since taken to X a number of times in the past 24 hours or so ... sharing vague, inspirational scenes from 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' "Peaky Blinders," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," the 'Avengers' franchise, and "V for Vendetta" ... among others.

This was enough to get his longtime followers to rally around GameStop once more... as RK previously sparked a stock frenzy in 2021 by getting people to invest in the struggling retailer -- screwing over short-sellers, which led to a lot of drama at the time -- including politically.

One fan responded to him on X, asking ... "hey bro what we buying?" It just goes to show he still has his loyal legion of fans who move the needle at his behest.

According to CNBC, about a quarter of GameStop's available shares are in a short position ... which means the investors lost almost $1 billion from the company's stock surge Monday.

AMC -- another one of Roaring Kitty's stock targets -- also soared with his new social media activity ... resulting in the stock rising to $5.19 a share.

Remember, the GameStop saga sparked a Congressional hearing -- in which Roaring Kitty defended the investing was a fun way to socialize during the COVID-19 pandemic. The events sparked a 2023 biopic starring Paul Dano and America Ferrera, called "Dumb Money."