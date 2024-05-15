This $99.97 Car Display That Mirrors Your iPhone or Android for Safer Driving

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Whether you have a lengthy work commute or are usually out and about on the road, staying connected is important! Having access to your smartphone's features while driving is essential for convenience, safety, and entertainment.

While connectivity is so key, we can't forget about safety while you're whizzing around. That's why this 9-inch car display is so handy. It offers phone mirroring and compatibility with Apple and Android devices for less than $100 through May 22!

Ideal for older cars and compatible with almost all models, this wireless car display gives drivers control over their smartphones without needing to take their eyes off the road. Just connect your smartphone with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to access your navigation, calls, texts, music, and other media.

For extra convenience and security, you can use voice controls Siri or Google Assistant for hands-free phone operation while driving. Plus, real-time GPS navigation syncs directly from your smartphone, ensuring you reach your destination without a hitch!

One of the coolest aspects of this wireless car display is its mirror link function, which allows you to use AirPlay to sync your phone's video apps, play YouTube videos, and more on the screen.