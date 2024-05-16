This Grade 'A' Refurbished MacBook Air Is Less Than $300 and Has 128GB of Storage

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Apple's got a rap for charging top dollar for its prized laptops, but who says you actually have to cough out thousands to snag your own MacBook? That's not the case when refurbished deals exist!

Take this new-to-you MacBook Air, for instance. It's a fraction of the cost of brand-new Apple laptops but still packs many innovative features that make Apple fans swoon. Did we mention that it's less than $300?

Concerned about it being refurbished? Don't be. This one's rated Grade "A," which means it's nearly perfect, except maybe for a tiny scuff here or there. It's also guaranteed to have at least 80% battery health!

When it comes to performance, its 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM empower you to multitask without pesky lagging. Meanwhile, this MacBook Air's 128GB of local storage is more than plenty to store your important documents and personal media.

Its 12-hour battery keeps you untethered from power outlets all day long, and the 13.3-inch widescreen display allows for crystal-clear streaming. Movies, photos, and more are all enhanced, thanks to the Intel HD Graphics 6000!

Plus, its WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities allow for quick connectivity to personal hotspots and wireless networks, as well as data transfers and syncing.