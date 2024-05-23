Texas Teacher Thrown To Floor During Wild School Brawl, Video

Play video content

A Texas teacher tried to break up a fight between students at their school ... but she wound up getting roughed up herself in a major way!

Check out this video making the rounds on social media ... it opens with two boys going at it in a classroom at Hurshel Antwine Middle School in El Paso on Monday.

The female instructor is standing between them, attempting to stop the brawl as one of the youngsters throws a flurry of punches at his rival.

Suddenly, the slugger tosses the teacher hard to the floor as most of his classmates – who are looking on – react with screams while one just giggles.

The aggressor then goes back to beating the hell out of his original target and pushing him into desks before the footage cuts off. We should note that the teacher got back up and continued her efforts to bring order to her classroom.

What triggered the violence or what happened after all the shoving is unclear. But El Paso's KVIA News obtained a message sent to parents from the school's principal Patricia Fernandez.