What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Y'all ready to flip some frigin' tables differences upside down with the OG, Teresa Giudice?! In honor of graduation season, step up to the stage and see if you can score the changes in these eye-popping shots!

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is celebrating her daughter, Milania's new venture as she's heading off to the University of Tampa!

As you take a final exam over the photos, you'll see the mother-daughter duo cozied up and buried in UT merch, and of course a crop-top tee!

Go Spartans!