Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 7
Launch Gallery
SNEAKY PEEPERS Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Y'all ready to flip some frigin' tables differences upside down with the OG, Teresa Giudice?! In honor of graduation season, step up to the stage and see if you can score the changes in these eye-popping shots!

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is celebrating her daughter, Milania's new venture as she's heading off to the University of Tampa!

As you take a final exam over the photos, you'll see the mother-daughter duo cozied up and buried in UT merch, and of course a crop-top tee!

Go Spartans!

**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Teresa and Milania Giudice photos!**

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later