What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

The summer Olympics are right around the corner, and Snoop D.O. Double G is hoping for a perfect 10.0 from you! Show this rap icon what a star he is by scoring the minor chang-izzles in these pict-izzles.

The rapper was in NYC earlier this week and zipped through the crowd while heading to the NBC Upfront at Radio City Music Hall. Of course, he was reppin' team USA but also had some personalized merch in tow.

"Drop It Like It's Hot" and find the changes!