What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

WHAT'S POPPIN' ya'll?! You ready to take on the sneaky switcharoos in these two images of rapper-singer Jack Harlow? It may be hard to keep your eyes off this stunna, but while you're at it take a peek at the pottery.

Fresh off the Met Gala earlier this week, Mr. Harlow dressed down to his comfies in NYC and had his cute pup strapped in by his side. You think you've got what it takes to pocket the changes? If so, you deserve a round of a-paws!