What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Next up on stage ... country music star, Morgan Wade! Do you think you've got what it takes to have these 'Frigin Differences made? There's only one way to find out, and your challenge begins now!

Earlier this week, the singer and songwriter performed in Pelham, Tennessee and graced a live audience with her southern twang singing skills. Ms. Wade was rockin' a Rolling Stones tee and some dope combat boots. She was also sporting her tats and a couple of accessories 😜!

Can you find the switch-ups? Drop the mic!