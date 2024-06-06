Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Charged in Deaths of 2 More Women

Charged in Deaths of 2 More Women

Rex Heuermann -- the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer -- has been hit with 2 additional charges over the deaths of 2 more women ... greatly expanding the case's timeline.

Heuermann has now been charged in the 2003 death of Jessica Taylor after prosecutors say her remains were found scattered between Gilgo Beach and a wooded area elsewhere on Long Island.

The architect was also charged in the 1993 death of Sandra Costilla ... although officials say her remains were not found on Gilgo Beach, but rather in North Sea -- a hamlet in Southampton.

Sandra's death was previously believed to be the work of someone else.

Heuermann has already been accused of killing Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Maureen Brainard-Barnes over a decade ago

Back in May, police once again searched Heuermann's Massapequa Park home, as well as investigated in Manorville and North Sea. Evidence linking Heuermann to these new deaths was reportedly uncovered in the basement of his home.

Additionally, prosecutors say male human hair recovered from Taylor's body matched with Heuermann's DNA -- further linking him to the case.

Officials say they have also used DNA to tie Heuermann to Costilla's death.

Heuermann reportedly had a significant collection of graphic torture pornography, which investigators claim "largely coincide with how the remains of Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor and [another unsolved murder victim] Valerie Mack were discovered."

Authorities say they found human remains belonging to 11 different people in the area between 1996 and 2011 ... a reopened investigation led to Heuermann's arrest in July 2023.

