Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Suspected Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann to Be Indicted on New Charge

Rex Heuermann Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer to Be Indicted on New Charge

Rex Heuermann
Getty

Rex Heuermann -- the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer -- will be hit with a new charge tied to his murder case ... TMZ has confirmed

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Heuermann will be arraigned in Riverhead, NY on Thursday -- and while the exact details aren't official yet ... we're told he's expected to be hit with yet another murder charge ... his fifth in the sweeping case.

Police Search Rex Heuermann's Home
Launch Gallery
Police Search Rex Heuermann's Home Launch Gallery
Getty

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney told CBS News Monday ... "There were a number of necessary investigative steps that were taken, we've pointed out just some of them. Thursday, you will see the fruits of that investigation." The identity of the new alleged victim has yet to be released.

The update comes 2 weeks after police once again searched Heuermann's Massapequa Park home ... setting up a command center in the picturesque Long Island neighborhood.

Gilgo Beach Victims
Launch Gallery
Gilgo Beach Victims Launch Gallery

Heuermann has already been accused of killing Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Maureen Brainard-Barnes over a decade ago ... with prosecutors pointing to DNA evidence and phone records to link him to the crimes. He was arrested last July for the killings of Amber, Melissa and Megan -- later charged with the death of Maureen in early 2024.

He has pled not guilty to all of the charges.

January 2024
SEARCH HISTORY DEFENSE

Remember, authorities say they found human remains belonging to 11 different people in the area between 1996 and 2011. Heuermann's alleged victims -- sex workers who found their clients through Craigslist and other sites -- were discovered in shallow graves in Gilgo Beach in 2010.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

Their deaths remained a mystery for over 10 years ... that is until Heuermann became a suspect after police reopened the investigation in 2022.

The murders have been the subject of a number of films, podcasts and TV programs. In 2020, Netflix released a film, titled "Lost Girls," which starred Amy Ryan as Mari Gilbert, a real-life murder victim advocate whose daughter Shannan went missing in the area ... but whose case remains unsolved.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later