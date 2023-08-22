Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Gilgo Beach Murders, Ex-Police Chief Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute

Gilgo Beach Murders Ex-Suffolk Co. Police Chief Arrested For Soliciting Sex Worker

8/22/2023 10:33 AM PT
James Burke Rex Heuermann
Getty/Newsday/James Carbone Composite
UPDATE

11:04 AM PT -- In all, Burke's been charged with offering a sex act, public lewdness, indecent exposure and criminal solicitation.

James Burke -- the former Suffolk County Police Chief heavily criticized for derailing the Gilgo Beach murders investigation due to his ties to sex workers -- has been arrested for soliciting a sex worker.

The Tuesday morning arrest at Suffolk County's Vietnam War Memorial is remarkable because Burke was known to frequent sex workers back when he was Chief in the Long Island, NY community -- from 2012 to 2015 -- and many believe that's why he bungled the investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders ... as all the victims were sex workers.

James Burke
Suffolk County PD

Burke was previously arrested in 2015 for beating up a suspect in custody, and he was eventually convicted and served 46 months in prison.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

Burke's mishandling of the case is just one of several failings we uncovered in the documentary, "TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning Signs" ... streaming now on Hulu.

Rex Heuermann
Newsday/James Carbone

As we've reported, Rex Heuermann has been arrested and charged with 3 of the Gilgo murders, and he's the prime suspect in a 4th.

Gilgo Beach Victims
Launch Gallery
Gilgo Beach Victims Launch Gallery

A total of 11 bodies have been uncovered on the Long Island beachfront.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later