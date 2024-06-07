Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Drew Barrymore Says She Rang in Her 10th Birthday At a Nightclub

DREW BARRYMORE I WENT CLUBBING FOR MY 10TH BIRTHDAY!!!

YOU NAME IT, I WAS THERE !!!

Drew Barrymore says she rang in one of her birthdays at a nightclub -- an absolutely wild tale, because she was a little kid at the time ... further proving her infamous childhood was anything but ordinary.

She dropped this news on her talk show as she grilled Bobby Cannavale about odd jobs he worked before fame -- and, as it turns out, he once manned the door at the NYC club Limelight, where Drew had partied hard for her birthday in 1985 ... when she turned 10!!!

drew barrymore 1985 date swipe
Getty

Barrymore was in disbelief ... saying, "Limelight? I had my 10th birthday bash there! By then, I was already a club connoisseur -- Studio 54, Limelight, Nell's ... I'd done it all!"

Former location of The Limelight
Shutterstock

Of course, Drew's wild childhood, post "E.T.," has been well documented ... but her latest confession really highlights the level of maturity she had to navigate from an early age.

Just 3 years later ... she sought treatment for drug addiction, and within a year, she was legally emancipated from her parents.

Drew Barrymore attends 'The Hollywood Reporter Salute to Radie Harris
Getty

Thankfully, Drew got the help she needed and turned her life around .. reviving her movie career with iconic roles in "Scream," "Charlie's Angels," and "Never Been Kissed."

Drew's been extremely candid about the ups and downs of her past, so it makes sense she'd spill the beans on this.

Drew Barrymore Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Drew Barrymore Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

It's one of the reasons why everyone loves her, BTW!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later