Drew Barrymore Says She Rang in Her 10th Birthday At a Nightclub

Drew Barrymore says she rang in one of her birthdays at a nightclub -- an absolutely wild tale, because she was a little kid at the time ... further proving her infamous childhood was anything but ordinary.

She dropped this news on her talk show as she grilled Bobby Cannavale about odd jobs he worked before fame -- and, as it turns out, he once manned the door at the NYC club Limelight, where Drew had partied hard for her birthday in 1985 ... when she turned 10!!!

Barrymore was in disbelief ... saying, "Limelight? I had my 10th birthday bash there! By then, I was already a club connoisseur -- Studio 54, Limelight, Nell's ... I'd done it all!"

Of course, Drew's wild childhood, post "E.T.," has been well documented ... but her latest confession really highlights the level of maturity she had to navigate from an early age.

Just 3 years later ... she sought treatment for drug addiction, and within a year, she was legally emancipated from her parents.

Thankfully, Drew got the help she needed and turned her life around .. reviving her movie career with iconic roles in "Scream," "Charlie's Angels," and "Never Been Kissed."

Drew's been extremely candid about the ups and downs of her past, so it makes sense she'd spill the beans on this.