Help Dad Master a New Language With This Rosetta Stone Subscription
Rosetta Stone Get Dad A Lifetime Subscription For Father's Day!!!
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.
- Immersive training approach: The program does away with boring lessons and instead, mirrors how users learned their native language when they were kids
- Real-world skills: It focuses on conversational skills Dad can use in real life, like ordering food and hailing a taxi
- State-of-the-art speech recognition: This technology is capable of analyzing the words you say 100 times per second, allowing for instant feedback so Dad can perfect his pronunciation and feedback
- Large language repertoire: He can learn up to 25 languages, though only one at a time, including Spanish, Italian, Mandarin, Farsi, Brazilian Portuguese, and more
- No-pressure learning: Your old man can study his new tongue at his own pace and on his own time using his Mac, PC, tablet, etc.
Give your dad the gift of learning this Father's Day with a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, on sale for $151.99 with code ROSETTA until June 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific!
StackSocial prices to change.