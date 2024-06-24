CNN Anchor Pulls Plug on Trump Staffer Interview Over Alleged Moderator Bias

Play video content CNN

A CNN anchor became so indignant over Trump's Press Secretary criticizing the alleged bias of her CNN colleagues who will moderate Thursday's Presidential debate, she pulled the plug on the interview!

Kasie Hunt had just begun interviewing Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt Monday morning, and right out of the gate, Leavitt said Thursday's debate would be a hostile territory for Donald Trump because the CNN moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, were biased against the former Prez.

Hunt fired back ... her colleagues have "acquitted themselves as professionals," adding that candidates who attack the moderators are showing clear signs they're losing.

Leavitt begged to differ and began pressing the point, at which point a visibly-upset Hunt laid down her rules ... if Leavitt continued to "attack my colleagues," the interview was dunzo.

Leavitt didn't back down, and Hunt was true to her word and 86'd Leavitt from the show.