President Biden Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint During CA Trip

President Biden's Secret Service keeps taking hits -- one of the agents on his detail was robbed at gunpoint during the president's fundraising trip to California.

While POTUS was rubbing elbows with celebs, Barack Obama and megadonors Saturday night in Hollywood, one of his off-duty Secret Service agents was hanging out in Tustin -- about an hour south in Orange County -- where he got a crash course in Cali crime.

Police say the agent had his bag stolen at gunpoint around 9:36 PM at a housing complex. The agent fired his gun during the incident, though it's unclear whether the robber was struck by that gunfire.

Cops say the suspect drove off before being apprehended, and police were able to locate some of the agent's belongings in the area.

The Tustin Police Department says it's looking for a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or similar vehicle that was seen leaving the scene ... and cops released an image of the alleged getaway car.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Biden was in California over the weekend for a massive fundraising event ... a star-studded affair that raised more than $30 million for the president's reelection campaign.