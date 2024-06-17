Conservatives, Liberals Clash Over Biden's 'Freezing' Moment with Obama

President Biden's age is once again a big talking point -- for his haters and his supporters -- after the Commander-in-Chief's awkward, and perhaps frozen, moment onstage during his L.A. fundraiser.

The prez was leaving the stage Saturday night with former President Barack Obama by his side, and Biden's detractors say his exit dragged on because he froze up ... forcing Obama to lead his once-vice president off the stage.

That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024 @chrissgardner

Biden, who had just wrapped up a 45-minute chat with Jimmy Kimmel and Obama at the Peacock Theater, was waving to the crowd, but seemed to have a blank stare ... until Obama intervened.

The moment has already gone viral ... with conservatives and liberals both sharing their passionate takes on social media.

Donald Trump's supporters feel confident this is a sign Biden is not equipped for reelection, with one fan declaring on X ... "Everyone promoting Joe Biden for another term is committing elder abuse, not to mention the abuse to our country."

Another chimed in with ... "Biden is not fit to serve. He belongs in a rest-home."

Liberals, on the other hand, have come to the defense of 46 -- calling out the fact Trump has needed assistance on the campaign trail, too.

One Biden supporter added ... "Don't believe what you see, Biden is at the top of his game."

Another noted ... "TRUMP NEEDED ASSISTANCE WALKING."

This is a lie.



Right-wing media is becoming so desperate they’re just making up fake stories out of thin air.



Here is the actual footage. Nothing remotely close to this happened. pic.twitter.com/Oxf2sCtlNP https://t.co/OiBHPfh8cP — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 16, 2024 @NoLieWithBTC

A third shared a different angle from the encounter, defending ... "This is a lie. Right-wing media is becoming so desperate they’re just making up fake stories out of thin air. Here is the actual footage. Nothing remotely close to this happened."

Others boasted that the fundraiser -- which was attended by A-listers like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, among others -- brought in $28 million for the reelection campaign.

This isn't the first time Biden has appeared to freeze during a public appearance. Just last week, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni seemed to step in and take Biden by the hand during the G7 summit.

Still, the White House has reportedly slammed the viral video ... defending the president was just taking in the applauding crowd for a few seconds -- nothing more.

The alleged freezing moment wasn't the only drama to plague the star-studded gala ... as pro-Palestine protesters made their presence known outside the theater.

The demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war ... but police in riot gear kept them from advancing too closely to the fundraiser.

