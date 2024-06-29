TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Our flag means sexy ... err well at least in this case.

Nothing says America more than flaunting what the good Lord gave ya at the beach or pool on Independence Day.

Check out these patriotic bikinis handpicked by us ... and declare your allegiance to star-spangled bottoms!

Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear Halter One Piece Swimsuit is designed with Ruched pattern which can provide coverage where you need it and give you a slim, sleek look. The adjustable halter neck provides support and shaping.

"I get a compliment every time I go to the YMCA. Love it so much, I bought a 2nd one," wrote one Amazon 5 star reviewer. "I'm 5.6", weigh 150, 42 inch hip, age 69 and large fit perfectly. Easy to get on and off. Quality construction with a retro look."

While another equally satisfied customer wrote: "I’m 5’4” and 130 lbs and the small fits me perfectly! The bottom cupped the cheeks without riding up, and the ruching across the abdomen disguised a less than toned stomach. Which is always a win! The low cut square neckline was sexy without being vulgar. I took the advice of another reviewer that suggested buying a more supportive set of inserts for the ‘bra ledge’ and she was right. A small change but actually did elevate my silhouette. I highly recommend this bathing suit!"

Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit Retro offers an adjustable halter hook closure on the back, padded push-up bra with adjustable straps for maximum support.

This two-piece high waist bikini has "high-cut legs and a figure-flattering pleated front panel that hides the imperfections you don’t prefer to show."

"Super cute swimsuit. I am 180lbs with 36DD chest and I ordered an XL. It fits great!" wrote a five star Amazon reviewer. "The top ties at the neck and the back and also has a hook closure strap in the back as well. The bottom is full coverage so no booty cheeks hanging out(not that I’d mind anyways ;) haha) it is highwaisted so it hides and tummy conscious issues you have. Super cute and comfy! The material is great as well, not too thick and not too thin. I definitely recommend this!"

Women Two Piece Swimsuit Sexy Swimwear Halter String Triangle Bikini Sets offers triangle cut bottoms and halter top design with removable padded pushup bras ... that provide support while enhancing your shape.

These bikinis are made of 82% nylon and 18% spandex for a smooth, stretchy, and durable swimsuit.

"I’ve been looking for a bikini that was a tad skimpy but not a thong," one five star Amazon reviewer wrote. "Price point was nice. Better than target prices or other websites that have a ton of high waisted bottoms. I’m so not into that style.. AT ALL! My husband hates the high waist trends that have been around too."

"I grew up in the low rise era haha! 04 ish time," they continued. "I have 3 boys so I feel covered up but still sexy for my husband, vs frumpy, and able to show enough skin to work on my tan."

USA Bikini Set Thong Two Piece offers the benefits of a high waisted design with double layer fabric while also adding the flair of a high rise thong bottom.

It features a push up bikini top with double shoulder elastic strap closures and removable bra pads for a truly flattering and comfortable swimsuit.

One five star reviewer on Amazon, who said the purchase was a "10/10", wrote: "I am literally four days away from my bachelorette and had not found one flattering white bathing suit. I bought expensive ones from all the well known brands and nothing….so I go on Amazon and decide to find two white bathing suits and call it a day if one of them even looks remotely good. The moment I tried this on I was so surprised it is extremely flattering, not too tight, And very soft. My biggest problem with most bathing suits is that it’s too tight in all the wrong places. This is so soft and smooth and does the opposite. I am EXTREMELY SURPRISED!"

ZAFUL Women's High Waisted Bikini Scoop Neck Swimsuit Two Pieces is a wire free swimsuit that offers generous support.

The tankini scoop neck design can be adjusted and the soft removable bra paddings make this a great choice for comfort and style ... with many saying it is a good postpartum/nursing bikini.

"This suit is comfortable, supporting, and super flattering," one five star Amazon review said. "I have gotten it in two different colors/patterns, and am honestly tempted to get it in another style. I have a little bit of a lower tummy that causes some self consciousness when hitting the beach or pool, and this suit hides it with the high waisted bottoms and slight ruching. The small tie at the front only comes untied in the wash and the top doesn’t dig in anywhere and covers my slight kid-back rolls! Fabric is solid and not see-through at all. Truly a great style for mid size girlies looking for something practical and flattering to wear in the water."

Meyeeka Womens Scoop Neck High Cut Monokini provides full coverage with a scoop neck, removable bra pads and features a Brazilian high cut with a solid double-layered design.

"It's so comfy, love the color, the fit is great, and overall flattering," wrote one five star reviewer. "The support is definitely there, the cups are removeable and dont seem to budge while moving and it's not completely obvious they're there. pretty good coverage, like you're modestly showing off your curves, the material is a little on the thin side but not enough you can see through, more like it's breathable. the elastic in it isn't super thick and it doesn't roll/fold in when you sit or move around. super easy to put on/take off, love the adjustable straps as well as the corset back!"

Tankini Swimsuits for Women say they offer good tummy control with their loose tank top design and V shape neck.

The swimsuit is made of 18% spandex and 82% nylon.

Zando One Piece Swimsuit Women Swim Suits offers a ribbed design with a low round neckline, U-shape back and spaghetti straps while the high split design creates a flattering look.

"Okay this suit is super flattering. It’s a little thicker material so it holds nicely, the rib detailing is cute, it feels well made, has built in bra/cups and adjustable straps," wrote one five star review on Amazon. "I’m pleasantly surprised. Fits really well too. I got an XL, I’m a 35 waist 44 hips."

This patriotic Swimsuit Coverup for Women Bathing Suit is the perfect beach/pool accessory for this 4th of July!