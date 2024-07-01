4th Of July Beach & Pool Gear

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

While no one in real-life has Ken's job of "beach" as their actual occupation ... lounging and frolicking in the sand is certainly a national pastime for many on Independence Day.

In fact, it might just be your civic duty to soak in the sun and just chillax this 4th of July.

Check out these beach and pool toys/gear ahead of the big holiday.

Get ready to have some pool and beach fun with these POZA Inflatable USA Balls! These fun, beach balls -- which come in a pack of two -- feature an American flag print, filled with silver-star-shaped confetti inside, and are perfect for any 4th of July party.

"Large, thick and patriotic beach ball. Each box comes with two balls and two patches in case of a puncture," a happy reviewer wrote. "I would definitely purchase these again and any of the other products this company offers. Super impressed with the quality. Definitely get these over the rainbow balls that come in bulk. We have played with it in the pool and my daughter loves to kick it around inside the house and it has held up marvelously. You might pay a little more but you get what you pay for. Highly recommend!"

"I thought it would be kinda flimsy and not stable. I was wrong. It even held up our cooler without going under water at all. Very pleased. Well worth the money spent! Got a lot of compliments on it at the lake," added another customer.

Lay back and relax in the sun with the Beach Collection American Flag Soft Towel. These large beach towels -- which measure 40" x 60" -- come in a set of two, and feature a vibrant-colored American flag print. The towels are constructed of a soft and lightweight fabric, making them easy to carry even when wet.

One satisfied reviewer praised the towels' absorbency, writing, "Great towels! Large but roll up small. And absorbent like a microfiber towel."

Another customer commented, "Very nice, colors are awesome, nice big size. I would recommend them to everyone."

Show off your America love with this patriotic sunhat from KC Republic! This wide-brim straw hat features a red, white, and blue flag print under the brim of the hat, and includes a front patch on top with a matching design. The hat also features a moisture-absorbing sweatband with elastic, so it fits all shapes and sizes. The accessory is also UPF 50 and helps protects your head and face from the sun, making it the perfect hat for beach or pool days, and Fourth of July parties!

"I have a pretty average sized head (Adult Man) and it fit perfectly. I definitely love this hat, its the first straw hat I've ever had and is clearly very high quality. Taking it on vacation soon, cant wait!" a five-star reviewer said.

"A friend of mine has a similar hat and I wanted one because hers is so pretty," another happy customer wrote. "I looked at lots of them and this one got great reviews. It came in a big box in perfect condition and arrived quickly. It's very comfortable and keeps sun off my face. Would recommend this hat."

This Outsunny 5.7' Portable Beach Umbrella with Tilt is perfect for fun in the sun.

This umbrella has a silver coating for UV40+ protection and features a stars and stripes pattern.

The dimensions are 5.7' diameter x 6.7' H. The brand notes to "not use umbrella during extreme weather (strong wind, heavy rain, snow)."

The BigMouth Inc Pool Float should be a favorite at the pool.

Enjoy your time on this patriotic floater that measures when inflated 65.0" x 40.2" x 7.1".

"The raft was bigger than anticipated and it was absolutely great. It was a big hit on the Fourth of July for my family. Can’t wait to use it again next year," wrote one satisfied five star Amazon reviewer.

This American Flag Mesh Beach Bag Tote With 9 Pockets measures 17.9 x 15 x 9 inches and withstand up to 160 lbs., but it weighs less than 1 lb.

The seller says it can hold 4-6 beach towels along with sunscreen, water bottles, and a beach blanket.

"Perfect pool or beach bag! Fits all our towels, flip flops, lotions. Lighter weight, high quality mesh. Nice that can see everything through the mesh and find easily, allows airflow so damp things don’t smell. Only wish it had a second zipper pocket at the top!" said one five star Amazon review.

This Black Sierra XL Patriotic USA American Flag Camping Chair comes with padding, 2 cupholders and the seller says it can support 300 lbs.

"I like the chairs they [are] very stable, light weight, the material is nice and thick and it has two cup holder and a pocket for maybe Knife and folk etc. Excellent chair. I would buy again," one five star Amazon review noted.

The AUUXVA Cooler Bag Large Camping Cooler Tote can hold 24 cans or 12 glass bottles of 330ml beer.

It comes with a wide top zipper pocket, 2 side mesh pockets, 1 insert pocket + 1 zippered pocket on the front side.

The dimensions are 30.5x22x25.5cm(L*W*H).

Leitee 2 Pcs Patriotic Inflatable Pool Float Tube with Handles comes with 2 inflatable pool rings in American flag colors.

It measures about 36 x 36 inches in diameter and about 9 inches in thickness when inflated.