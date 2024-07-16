Amazon Prime Day Deals: Vacuums

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Clean your house without even lifting a finger! iRobot Roomba j7 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum is on sale for $399.99 -- 50% off for Prime members! The vacuum uses iRobot OS Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation so it knows what to clean, and what to avoid, such as pet waste and cords. It also features Imprint Smart Mapping, so you can control when and where you want the vacuum to clean.

"This is one of the best products I have ever purchased. This is the second Roomba that I have owned, and this Roomba is light years better than the last one," a five-star reviewer wrote. "Bob, as we have named our little robot assistant, does an amazing job of cleaning, and the beauty of it is that Bob is quite intelligent. After a few cleanings trying to get to know the floorplan of the area that he vacuums, he now is programmed on certain days to go ahead and do the cleaning and empty himself with no intervention. It's amazing. If you want a robot vacuum cleaner, I would highly recommend this product."

"We'd been using a Roomba that we originally got in 2014 and decided it was time for an upgrade. This new one is absolutely quieter in comparison, and more effective," another happy customer said. "It has better suction on our area rugs, and is better at actually getting up onto the thicker rug from the hardwood floor. The dock empty noise is LOUD as heck but I'm glad it has that function! We have a dog and a cat, and the dust bunnies and rogue pieces of kitty litter are now a rare sight. Of course, it doesn't get every nook and cranny so we have to do a bit of hand-vacuuming once a week as well. It's been running daily for over a month now, with no issues so far!"

The Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum -- which features Amazon's Choice label -- is currently on sale for $299.99! The vacuum is lightweight and cordless, and doesn't take up much space, and features up to 40 minutes of fade-free Dyson power. It has the option of two cleaning modes and the motorbar cleaner head creates a deep clean on all floor types.

"I have went through a few vacuums trying to find the perfect one for hardwood floors because every other vacuum i have bought always either shoots the crumbs back out onto my feet or the crumbs just completely falls right back out as soon as i think I've vacuumed it all up," a Amazon reviewer wrote, before sharing why they decided to "splurge" on a Dyson. "So i decided to splurge on a vacuum so that maybe i would actually find a good vacuum for once, and here it is. I'm in love. You can actually feel it suction to the floor when you switch from low to high. Now i will say the battery doesn't last too long but thats the only downside for me. But it's still worth it! I was able to vacuum my living room, hallway and one bathroom before it died, so that's still not too bad. I give it 5 stars!"

"I love this Dyson, I have pets and I love that it's so light weight I can use it everyday unlike my old Dyson which is so heavy. I certainly recommend it," a happy customer and pet owner said.

Mop and vacuum your home without even lifting a finger with the Shark Matrix Plus 2in1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, which is on sale for $499.99! This ultra-powerful vacuum features incredible suction and sonic mopping, and can be used on carpets and hard floors. In addition to cleaning dirt, debris and messes, it also features a HEPA filtration system that captures 99.97% of dust and allergens.

"I've had it for 2 months now and use it everyday. It was easy to setup and save a map of my house," a satisfied customer said. "Once you have it mapped it will go for 30 min then go empty and go for an other 30 and empty and so on till the whole house has been covered, it really doesnt miss a spot like the rooba I had before that would just bump around till the battery was dead, it would always stay in one room or get stuck under chair. That not an issue with this robot. The self empting is awesome we just empty it once a week and I have 2 large dogs, 5 & 6 year old kids. The brushes do not taggled like my old roomba and for me that was a god sent cause I literally had to clean my brushes after every go before, now I just look at it once a week and its usually pretty clean. Make sure you clean the filters atleast once a month. Good buy."

"Using it for about a year and no complaints. Good robot, clean well," another five-star reviewer wrote.

See what the hype is all about with this Amazon-bestselling vacuum: the BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner! The little machine is small, but mighty. It has powerful suction, removing even the toughest of stains from carpets, car interiors, and more. The multi-purpose vacuum features a portable and versatile design, and a large tank capacity. And with each purchase, you're showing your love for your furry friends through the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

"I don't have any pets and the only carpet in my apartment is in the bedrooms and a few rugs elsewhere. I really debated about whether or not it was worth it to spend money on something like this," a reviewer wrote. "I didn't have any use for it for a couple of months after I bought it. Then my kid got sick on the living room rug and my new couch. It was bad - like I thought I was going rug shopping bad. The rug is not extremely high quality and has a lot of white in it. Somehow, the little green managed to get it clean. You can't even tell it ever happened. My rug and couch are both saved and I am so glad I made the investment. It’s one of those things you may not need often, but when you do you’re glad the one you have works well."

"This little bissel green machine is fantastic! It is very light weight and portable. The basic spray and suction nozzle worked very well. I sprayed everything down, a little extra on the stains, then scrubbed a with the green bristles. The suction nozzle does have to be angled correctly, but it is easy to operate and pulled well. You can see in my before picture the back row of our sienna. We have young kids and had some sticky stains of different varieties," another thrilled customer said. "I went over the stained areas twice, scrubbing with the bristles a little each time, and it came out very clean. Not only did it get the stains out but the fabric overall came out a few shades lighter. What are you doing here? What’s going on? Using the recommended cleaner does make a difference so don’t skimp on that. You can see from the collection tank how much it was able to lift from the fabric. I have wanted to buy one of these for years and I can not believe that I hesitated so long. If you have kids or pets it is well worth the money! I did all the upholstery in my minivan and it left it clean and smelling fantastic. I can’t wait to tackle more projects."

Zoom zoom! The Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base is an Amazon Choice product -- and is on sale for $429.00. The small robot vacuum has incredible suction, is self-emptying, and features Matrix Clean Navigation to make sure no spot is missed.

"Picked this up on sale, and so far I have zero complaints. It was able to map our ~1,000 foot home out (one level) and will dutifully do what's on the label as far as cleaning goes. We have cats (including a couple recent litters of kittens) and the vacuum handles the pet hair very well, even on the thick carpets. We even had an 'event' recently where one of the cats made a mess where it shouldn't have and it got hit by the machine. We did NOT have a huge mess, but the vacuum definitely showed signs of 'mudding'. I was able to clean it with some paper towels and a damp cloth and after letting it dry off it showed no signs of calamity afterwards," a five-star reviewer wrote. "Definitely recommend, and the self-emptying base makes cleanup a snap."

"I had a shark robot vacuum before this one and it suffered from scratches because my dog doesnt like the loud noises of motors," another happy customer said. "This robot is quiet enough to not enti[ce] him to attac[k] it and it gets the cleaning done well. I'm pretty impressed by it's simple exploration feature where it basically just enters a room and is able to identify all open floor areas. The only thing I'd change is that it wont go under my bed like the precious one did. This is a minor issue when considering how much time and effort this product saves me. I highly recommend."

Get the perfect clean with the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum! This vacuum features Dirt Detect Technology, advanced navigation, and is compatible with Alexa, so can achieve a thorough and personalized clean.

"I bought this after we got our dog and cleaning the house became a hectic task. This is an absolute marvel. Waited just over an year to write this till I knew exactly how it works.I use it practically every day," a happy customer wrote. "Did a few mistakes and learnt from them which made the experience even better. Dont move or remove permanent furniture on your mapping run. I set the base at a corner in an angle and not perpendicular to a wall at first. Roomba made random runs across the room instead of parallel lines. Cleans out the whole room though. Changed the base location and re-ran maps and now goes in lines. I don't run a schedule although there is an option to do it. Bit loud but it's not awful. I can use my time to do many other things while Roomba does the cleaning for me. Only improvement I would like to see is cleaning around the base. Roomba avoids picking up in a small radius around home. I have to empty out the collection bin often as my dog sheds a lot but think it wouldn't be an issue with normal house cleaning. I bought an i5 with the empty station as the i3 impressed me so much and I wanted to upgrade. Loving it too. Empty station is a phenomenal addition."

"We have three roomba's in our home!" added another reviewer. "This particular one is great on our carpet and tile floors. It picks up so much. Very easy to clean and maintain. It has been a wonderful addition to our home!"

The Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a state-of-the-art vacuum -- and it's on sale for $399.99! It's versatile, cordless, and powerful -- with the item featuring a power trigger that helps maximize energy efficiency.

"Powerful vaccum cleaner with multiple levels of suction so can be used on many type of surfaces," a thrilled customer wrote. "Lightweight, so easy to use, and has a good selection of attachments. Well worth the money. Easy to recharge battery."

"Light-weight, powerful, great battery life, easy to dump canister and keep clean. What an outstanding product," another satisfied customer added. "Very light and easy to push and vacuum. Amazing how much dirt/ debris it sucks out of my carpet. Very easy to dump the canister (quick disconnect and plunge-dump). Keeping unit clean is a very easy process. Love the battery % screen with 3 different power settings. No issues with the trigger squeeze (which has to be held to run the vac) and likely saves a bit of battery power. Can be used with one hand on short carpet pile (long/ thick pile may need two hands). Good charger and wall mount if needed. Great accessories! Very nicely packaged (well engineered). I'm very pleased.... You get what you pay for."

