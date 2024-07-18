Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Kardashian's Therapist Thinks Her Family Needs Therapy, Especially Khloe

Kim Kardashian's Therapist Suggests Family Needs Therapy ... Especially Khloe!!!

WE NEED THERAPY!!!
Hulu

Kim Kardashian's therapist has some choice words for the reality star's famous family ... calling out one member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in particular.

The SKIMs mogul opened up about her mental health journey on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," where she shared the biting feedback her shrink dished out about her loved ones -- especially for sister Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian -- Sisters Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Sisters Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

As Kim put it ... her therapist started watching the family's show and felt they ALL could benefit from therapy -- especially Khloe.

Though the Good American founder questioned if it was a good idea for Kim's therapist to watch their sensational show ... she didn't necessarily scoff at the idea of getting professional help.

Kim added in a confessional ... "Khloé might enjoy having someone help her navigate through certain situations in life."

FIRED BY HER THERAPIST
Hulu

Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq agreed with the assessment, as she later doled out the same advice to the reality star.

Therapy has appeared to benefit Kim, who revealed the insight she has received about her own struggles.

Kardashian Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Kardashian Family Photos Launch Gallery

She shared ... "She was like, ‘You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight. One time in life something happened and you remained calm and that worked for you. So you will always choose calm.'"

kim kardashian in paris
Getty

While Kim said her therapist was trying to root out the core trauma causing this, Khloe made a blunt suggestion ... Kim's 2016 robbery at gunpoint likely left a lasting impact.

Perhaps Khloe is a bit more insightful than Kim's therapist thinks???

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later