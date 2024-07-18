Kim Kardashian's Therapist Thinks Her Family Needs Therapy, Especially Khloe

Play video content Hulu

Kim Kardashian's therapist has some choice words for the reality star's famous family ... calling out one member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in particular.

The SKIMs mogul opened up about her mental health journey on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," where she shared the biting feedback her shrink dished out about her loved ones -- especially for sister Khloe Kardashian.

As Kim put it ... her therapist started watching the family's show and felt they ALL could benefit from therapy -- especially Khloe.

Though the Good American founder questioned if it was a good idea for Kim's therapist to watch their sensational show ... she didn't necessarily scoff at the idea of getting professional help.

Kim added in a confessional ... "Khloé might enjoy having someone help her navigate through certain situations in life."

Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq agreed with the assessment, as she later doled out the same advice to the reality star.

Therapy has appeared to benefit Kim, who revealed the insight she has received about her own struggles.

She shared ... "She was like, ‘You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight. One time in life something happened and you remained calm and that worked for you. So you will always choose calm.'"

While Kim said her therapist was trying to root out the core trauma causing this, Khloe made a blunt suggestion ... Kim's 2016 robbery at gunpoint likely left a lasting impact.