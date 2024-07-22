Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Prince George All Grown Up in 11th Birthday Portrait

Prince George All Grown Up in New Birthday Portrait ... Do We Spot a Taylor Swift Souvenir???

X/@KensingtonRoyal

Prince George is all grown up in his newest photo ... which was dropped perfectly timed with his 11th birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest hit his latest milestone on Monday and the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated the big day by issuing a black-and-white image of the future King wearing a sharp blazer. Though it wasn't all business for the young prince, as he sported a friendship bracelet in a larger version of the portrait uploaded to Instagram Stories.

X/@KensingtonRoyal

Perhaps the bracelet is one leftover from Taylor Swift's London concert at Wembley Stadium in June??? Entirely likely, as Prince George met the pop star alongside his dad and sister.

taylor swift prince william sub
Instagram/@taylorswift

The new photo -- which was taken by Princess Kate herself in Windsor earlier in July -- follows royal tradition ... as there have been new portraits of George every year since his birth in 2013.'s

Getty

PG's siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have received similar attention over the years.

While his parents issued a heartfelt message to their eldest boy on social media, they did not shed light on the prince's birthday plans ... which will likely take place out of the public eye.

However, George has celebrated in style in the past. According to The Sun, William and Kate went all out for his 6th birthday in 2019 ... as they stayed at a lavish villa in Mustique -- a favorite of the Royal family.

The Wales family commemorated George's birthday while on a family vacation, which explains why they dropped £56,000 for the two-week stay at Villa Antilles -- a 5-bedroom luxury abode that features a butler, housekeeper, and private garden.

Kate and Wills, who were joined by the princess' parents, Mike and Carole Middleton, didn't end up at the villa by accident as it was built by William's pal Andrew Dunn.

So, perhaps PW and KM will do something equally lavish this year ... stay tuned!!!

