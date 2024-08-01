Top Back to School Backpack Bundles from Walmart

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Head back to school in style with these backpacks from Walmart.

From Reebok backpack bundles that come complete with lunchboxes and backpacks that look like LEGO bricks, to backpacks that feature your kids' favorite characters like Bluey, there's something for everyone just in time for school to return to session.

You kid will be simply stylin' in this Reebok Kids Boys or Girls Charlie Backpack and Lunchbox.

The Charlie Backpack will help keep all their learning supplies in one compact place. Designed with your child's comfort in mind, the Charlie backpack, which comes in both Black and Lavender, features padded back and shoulder straps that make all-day wear a breeze.

An added bonus? The matching detachable insulated lunchbox helps keep their lunch fresh and organized.

Made of 100% Polyester, both the backpack and lunchbox are machine washable for easy cleanup. The backpack comes complete with a top that features a zipper closure, side closure, side mesh pockets, front zipper compartment, and a jersey-lined storage sleeve for laptops.

Reebok Kids Boys or Girls Charlie Backpack with Lunchbox



Buy Now



Look no further than the BBC Bluey Family Trip Children's Laptop Backpack with Lunch Bag for the Bluey fan in your home!

This Bluey-themed backpack and lunch bag will have your Bluey lover screaming hooray with this bag that's perfect for school, sleepovers, family vacays and more.

Colorfully decorated with all their blue heelers, it also features lots of pockets to fit your child's tablet, books, folders, school and extracurricular essentials.

This bundle also includes a matching lunch bag -- a perfect way to score points with other fans of the hit Disney series at at lunch. The lunch tote also has an inside storage compartment, leaving just enough room for snacks.

Bluey Family Trip Children’s Laptop Backpack with Lunch Bag



Buy Now



Function meets fashion with Eastsport's Unisex 3-Piece Combo Backpack with Lunch Box and Pouch.

This stylish backpack and lunchbox by Eastsport is packed with thoughtful design and features that are important for your child's needs throughout the day. Complete with an insulated lunchbox and small zipper fruit pouch, your little one is ready to go from meal time to snack time.

You can fit an entire day's worth of items for your child in this bag, without it appearing bulky, and weighing them down, with enhanced, padded shoulder pads offer them extra support.

Available in a variety of colors and patterns -- from geometric shapes in cool, pastel hues, to bright and bold dinosaurs -- this backpack is the perfect blend of form and function, at a price point that doesn't break the bank.

Eastsport Unisex 3-Piece Combo Backpack with Lunch Box and Pouch



Buy Now



The LEGO-obsessed kids will love this LEGO Brick Backpack Lunch Mini Backpack And Pouch 4 Piece Set! This set comes with a large backpack, a mini backpack, a lunch box, and a small pouch. Each piece features the iconic LEGO Brick shape, and includes circular pockets for extra storage.

The backpack, in particular, features padded straps for extra comfort and two mesh pockets, so your little one can easily carry their water bottles.

LEGO Brick Backpack And Pouch 4 Piece Set



Buy Now



This Squishmallows Logo Knapsack Set is as cute as it is functional! This adorable four-piece set features a Squishmallows backpack, lunch bag, pencil case, and water bottle, making it the perfect bundle for the diehard Squishmallows fan.

Each item is lavender-colored with light-blue accents, and features your favorite Squishmallow characters. The backpack is very colorful, as the main piece includes a collage of characters, which are also featured on the straps.

While a young Squishmallow fan may be sad to have to leave their stuffed friend at home, they won't have to worry when they can bring this set of bags to school!

Come on, Barbie, let's go party! This Barbie Backpack 16 Insulated Lunch Bag Detachable Pink 2-Piece Set is the perfect set for any Barbie-loving fan. The pink and purple colored backpack features a graphic print of everyone's favorite doll and her friends Daisy, Renee, Brooklyn, and Nikki, while the lunch bag shows Barbie and her besties Teresa, Daisy, and Brooklyn posing together.

The backpack also has adjustable padded shoulder straps and is made of durable canvas material with hook-and-loop strap attachments, so your little one's bag will last even through the toughest school days!

The best part? The lunch bag attaches to the backpack, making it easier to carry even the heartiest of lunches.

Hello Kitty lovers, rejoice! The Hello Kitty Bow-Tastic 17 3-Piece Backpack Set with Lunch Bag is adorable, functional, and a great deal. The set includes a cute and colorful Hello Kitty backpack, a HK-themed lunch bag, and a pair of pink over-the-ear headphones.

The backpack features a fun Hello Kitty print, along with a pink, glittery panel on the front, while the lunch box is shaped like Hello Kitty, and is full of multi-colored floating sequins!

It's the bow-tastic set for an ultimate Sanrio fan!

Power up with the Nintendo Here We Go Boys 17 4-Piece Backpack Set with Lunch Bag! This four-piece is a must-have for any gamer, and includes backpack, lunch bag, gadget case, and lanyard. The backpack features Super Mario icons Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi, the lunch bag is a giant Toad, the gadget gase has illustrations of Toad and Star, and the lanyard features a large Star.

The backpack is definitely the Star of the show, however, as it should be! The spacious backpack is colorful and has adjustable shoulder straps with padding for ultimate comfort. In addition, the bag is large enough that it includes a padded laptop sleeve.

Any Super Mario-living kid will love this peachy set!

Sparkle and shine all school year long with the Justice Kids Backpack Set with Lunch Bag and Water Bottle!

This set includes a pink, sparkly sequined backpack, a matching lunch box, and a spacious water bottle. The cute backpack is large enough to fit all the essentials, including a laptop! It also features two side pockets for water bottles and other beverages. The matching lunch box is also spacious, so there's plenty of room for snacks!

What's even better? The backpack features a clip so the lunch box can be easily attached. Start the new year in style with this adorable set!

Justice Kids Backpack Set W/ Lunch Bag & Water Bottle



Buy Now

