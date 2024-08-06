Get Water-Ready With These Fun Flotation Device Deals

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Keep your kid's head above water all summer long with these flotation devices.

From life vests to pool floats, each of these quality items will help keep your little ones afloat while enjoying water activities, making them perfect for days at the pool, beach, or lake. These colorful and fun pieces are ideal for toddlers and young ones just getting used to the water.

Here's to more fun-filled summer days, parents!

This Speedo Unisex-Child Swim Flotation Classic Life Vest is perfect for beginners who are learning to swim!

Help your little ones build their confidence in the water with these vests. The life jackets -- which come in four different colors and prints and two sizes -- are made of soft, durable neoprene construction, and are designed for comfort. The material also features UV50 Block the Burn protection, so it also provides protection from the sun.

One satisfied customer wrote that their "kids love this," calling the item "a great lifejacket." "My daughters both love it, it's lightweight, comfortable for them and I feel a lot better when they're wearing it near the water!" they wrote.

Help your baby dip their toes in the pool, literally, with Swimways Infant Spring Float, Baby Pool Float with Canopy! This float, which comes in multiple colors, is made for infants three to nine months old, and is labeled as Step 1, as it helps babies become more comfortable in the water, while also keeping them supported and balanced.

The floatie also features Swimways' new Hyper-Flate technology, which enables parents to blow up the float three times faster. It also has UPF+ protection and provides shade from the sun.

"We took our 3 month old to the pool and this was perfect. She did get a little wet, which I of course expected," a satisfied customer wrote. "The canopy gave her perfect amount of shade and I’m excited for her to grow into it!"

"We have a pool and no shade, so when our 3 month old granddaughter was in the pool with her siblings, she could enjoy it in the shade," another buyer wrote in a five-star review. "She sat up and loved being splashed. It is easy to hold on to in the pool and float her around."

With the Bass Pro Shops Water Buddies Viking Life Jacket for Kids, your little one will be ready for any water adventure! The colorful life vest features an adorable design of a Viking out at sea, and a fun, foam shield on the back, perfect for fending off any sea dragons.

The bright colors provide visibility, so it's easier to keep an eye on your little one during a day of water fun, and the adjustable waist belts and leg straps ensure the perfect fit. The life jacket is created with soft fabric and durable foam.

Kids won't want to get out of the water they'll be having so much fun wearing this life vest!

Bass Pro Shop Frog Characters will have your little one ready to go for a day of boat fun. The life vest features an adorable print with Bass Pro's frog characters and a bright-colored design to make it easier to see kids in the water.

It also includes two adjustable waist belts, an adjustable chest strap, and an adjustable leg strap for the perfect fit. The life vest also is made of lightweight, durable foam for maximum comfort.

"After purchasing another brand of lifejacket last season in preparation for the this season. My niece experienced the shoulders coming up and the back above her head," a Bass Pro Shop customer wrote in their five-star review. "We took an emergency run to Bass Pro and fitted her with this life jacket. The 3 buckles are useful to keep it tight and the shoulders stay down when she jumps off the boat and while floating ... She also loved the colorful designs."

The Onyx Youth Paddle Life Vest from Dick's Sporting Goods is all about comfort, while also providing ultimate support, making it the perfect life jacket for kids.

The life vest -- which comes in aqua and blue -- features a compact foam design, larger armholes, and elastic shoulders for better mobility, while also including a zipper and adjustable belts to create the ideal fit.

The life jacket fits youths 55 to 88 lbs, so it can be used for years as your little one grows! What's even better? It's U.S. Coast Guard and Transport Canada approved.

The Aqua Leisure Child Oceans7 Nylon Life Vest from Dick's Sporting Goods is an essential for any boating day with kids!

The life jacket -- which comes in blue and pink -- is made of soft, durable nylon, and EPE foam, and features adjustable straps for a custom fit. The jacket's bright colors are ideal for water activities as it provides easy visibility.

The life vest is also a U.S. Coast Guard-approved.

Your little one will never be lonely in the water with the Body Glove Paddle Pals Life Jacket -- and they'll have some best friends with them!

This adorable life vest comes in a handful of different designs featuring illustrations and characters kids will love, including dinosaurs, mermaids, sharks, whales, crabs, and more. It's made of durable, polyester material and multi-panel design for superior comfort, and features a floatie-like shoulder harness to prevent it from sliding off. In addition, the life vest includes a buckled strap on the back.

"My SIL (who used to be a lifeguard) recommended this one to us. She said to only get ones that are Coast Guard approved. We’ve been using this for about 3 years now (but only used it 3-4 times) and it’s held up great!" wrote one customer.