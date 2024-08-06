'Halloween' Star Charles Cyphers Dead at 85

Charles Cyphers, who was best known for his work in the "Halloween" franchise, has died ... his manager, Chris Roe, confirmed.

As Charles' rep told Variety, the actor passed away in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday following a brief illness. No other details were shared regarding the cause of death.

In his statement, Roe remember his longtime client as a "lovable and sensitive man," who he considered a dear friend.

He added ... "He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you."

Horror movie fans will likely know Charles from his work as Sheriff Brackett in John Carpenter’s 1978 horror film "Halloween," which catapulted Jamie Lee Curtis into A-list fame. Charles went on to reprise his role in the 1981 sequel, "Halloween II," as well as the recent reboot of the franchise.

The "Halloween" franchise wasn't the only time Charles collaborated with Carpenter, as he appeared in several of the famed director's projects ... including "Assault on Precinct 13," "The Fog," and "Escape From New York."

Charles also had several TV credits under his belt, including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "ER," "Seinfeld," "JAG," "Dallas," "Hill Street Blues," among others.

He was 85 years old.