Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Harris Picks Walz, Plus Janet Jackson, Jacoby Jones

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Harris Picks Walz ... Plus Janet, Jacoby Jones

0806-HOT-Takes
Getty

Kamala Harris has a running mate, Janet Jackson is closing in on a big deal, and Jacoby Jones has an official cause of death ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

SHE'S MADE HER PICK !!!
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Babcock break down Harris' pick for the top of the ticket ... Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

TMZ on TV

SIN CITY SECURED

Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew has the latest on Janet's deal with Resorts World for a Las Vegas residency.

TMZ Sports

CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED
TMZSports.com

And, on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo reveal the cause of death of Super Bowl champ Jacoby Jones.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later