TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kendall Jenner, Justin Timberlake, Arm Wrestler Devon Larratt
TMZ TV Hot Takes Kendall's Crying ... Plus JT, Arm Wrestle Legend
Kendall Jenner's shedding tears, Justin Timberlake's losing something important and an arm wrestling legend is challenging an NFL star ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Elex explain why Kendall sometimes cries herself to sleep at night.
TMZ on TV
Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew breaks down what all lead to Justin getting his drivers license taken away from him.
TMZ Sports
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo break down Devon Larratt's arm wrestling challenge to Jason Kelce.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!