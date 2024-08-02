TMZ TV Hot Takes: Cardi B Pregnant, Tom Cruise Stunt, C.J. Gardner-Johnson
TMZ TV Hot Takes Cardi's Preggo ... Tom Cruise, Eagles Player
Cardi B is expecting, Tom Cruise is planning a huge stunt and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is balling ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Elex break down some big announcements from Cardi ... she's pregnant, and she's divorcing Offset.
TMZ on TV
Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew has all the details on Tom's upcoming stunt to close the Paris Olympics and pass the torch to L.A. 2028.
TMZ Sports
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo react to Eagles' safety Gardner-Johnson drilling a long basketball shot to end practice early.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!