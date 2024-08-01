Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Jonathan Majors Bummed at Marvel, Bill Maher, Simone Biles

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Major Bummer For Jonathan ... Bill Maher, Simone Biles

-Hot-Takes-Thumbnail
Getty/Club Random with Bill Maher Composite

Jonathan Majors is down in the dumps, Bill Maher is making a bold prediction and Simone Biles is rubbing salt in a wound ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

DOUBLE STANDARD AT PLAY???
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explained why Jonathan is feeling heartbroken over Robert Downey Jr.'s upcoming Marvel movies.

PLACE YOUR BETS
TMZ.com

Meanwhile over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Bill predicting Travis Kelce is going to dump Taylor Swift.

OLYMPIC SHADE
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo break down all the beef that led to Simone being blocked on social media by a former Team USA gymnastics teammate.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later