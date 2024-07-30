Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Justin Timberlake DWI Case, Robert Downey Jr., Robbie Chosen

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Twist In Justin DWI Case ... Downey Jr., Robbie Chosen

Justin Timberlake may have a good defense in his DWI case, Robert Downey Jr. is making a Marvel comeback and Robbie Chosen is eyeing a new NFL team ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

A New Twist In The Case
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explain Justin's possible ace in the hole as his lawyer tries to get his DWI case dismissed.

TMZ on TV

IMPENDING DOOM
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Robert's upcoming role as Doctor Doom in a new 'Avengers' flick.

TMZ Sports

LOOKIN' FOR A RING
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Mojo and Edward share which teams Robbie is looking to sign with this season.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

