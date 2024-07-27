Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: J.D. Vance Clears Air, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Travis Kelce

TMZ TV HOT TAKES J.D. Defends Cat Comments ... Oprah, Gayle

Getty Composite

J.D. Vance is defending his comments on Kamala Harris, Oprah and Gayle King are clearing up their relationship and Travis Kelce is blessing a fan ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

CLEARING THINGS UP
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down Donald Trump running mate's defense of his controversial "childless cat ladies" remark.

TMZ on TV

SHUTTING IT DOWN
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew react to Oprah and Gayle saying they are NOT lesbians.

TMZ Sports

SHARIN' THE (G)LOVE
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Mojo and Edward react to Travis tossing his football gloves to a Taylor Swift fan after Chiefs practice.

