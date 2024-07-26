TMZ TV Hot Takes: Celine Dion in Paris, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Brady

Celine Dion is in France for her big comeback, Jennifer Aniston is beefing with J.D. Vance and Tom Brady is NOT dating a swimsuit model ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles look at Celine's warm welcome in Paris, where she is set to perform for the first time in years ... kicking off the opening ceremonies for the Paris Olympics.

Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew explains why Jennifer is slamming Donald Trump's running mate over some resurfaced comments about Kamala Harris.

And on "TMZ Live," Mojo, Lucas and Edward dispel rumors TB12 is dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader.