TMZ TV HOT TAKES TRUMP SHOOTER SEARCHED JFK ASSASSINATION ... Halle Berry, WNBA Stars

The Trump shooter looked up a famous assassination before his would-be attempt, Halle Berry is celebrating her "Catwoman" anniversary, and a couple WNBA rookies are boosting merchandise sales ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles explain the recent revelation from the FBI director ... who says Thomas Matthew Crooks googled the JFK assassination details before trying to kill Donald Trump.

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to Halle posing topless with a couple cats to mark 20 years of "Catwoman."

And on "TMZ Sports," Mojo, Lucas and Edward break down some insane WNBA player merch sales ... boosted by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

