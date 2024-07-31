Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: John Legend DNC, Phaedra Parks, Simone Biles

John Legend Booked For DNC ... Phaedra Parks, Simone Biles

John Legend has a big gig coming up, Phaedra Parks is making a big comeback and Simone Biles is celebrating another big win ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

CELEBS GET POLITICAL
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles have all the details on John's upcoming appearance at the Democratic National Convention.

TMZ on TV

RE-JOINING THE FOLD
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Phaedra rejoining 'RHOA' following Kenya Moore's exit.

TMZ Sports

GOIN' FOR GOLD
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo break down Simone's latest Olympic gold medal with Team USA gymnastics.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

