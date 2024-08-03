TMZ TV Hot Takes: Britney Spears Biopic, Bianca Censori, Bronny James

Britney Spears is getting a movie made about her life, Bianca Censori is not covering up and Bronny James is getting the video game treatment ... all this on today's TMZ hot takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Elex break down Britney's upcoming biopic and her role in the creative process.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew sounds off on Bianca looking like she's in her birthday suit for a birthday dinner outing.

TMZ Sports

Play video content

And, on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo look at the new NBA 2K25 trailer ... which features LeBron's son.