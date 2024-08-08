White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol Fired After Two Seasons, 89-190 Record

The Chicago White Sox are on track to have one of the worst seasons in the history of Major League Baseball ... but the club made a move in an attempt to right the ship in the future, announcing they've canned their manager, Pedro Grifol.

The team made the announcement after squandering a 2-0 lead to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday ... as the team just ended their 21-game losing streak earlier in the week. It tied the longest streak in American League history.

"As we all recognize, our team's performance this season has been disappointing on so many levels." White Sox GM Chris Getz said.

"Despite the on field struggles and lack of success, we appreciate the effort and professionalism Pedro and the staff brought to the ballpark every day. These two seasons have been very challenging. Unfortunately, the results were not there, and a change is necessary as we look to our future and the development of a new energy around the team."

Grifol headed to the Southside of Chicago after spending nine years with the Kansas City Royals. He led the team to a record of 89-190 over the course of his tenure with Chicago ... and the team currently sits at 28-89, making them the worst team in baseball.

The 56-year-old took over after the team's former manager, Tony La Russa, stepped aside for health reasons. While their longest streak was 21 games, they also lost 14 games in a row earlier in the year, prompting the manager to call out his team for being "f****** flat."