Taylor Swift Full Steam Ahead With London Concerts After Vienna Terror Plot

Taylor Swift is ready to light up Wembley Stadium for her London dates ... this after the plug was pulled on her Vienna gigs after the alarming and looming terrorist attack was foiled.

The singer's London shows, set for August 15-20, are still full steam ahead, and Taylor’s camp is teaming up with the tour promoter AEG and Wembley Arena to beef up security, and there are reasons that go beyond the Vienna plot.

As you know, England was the site of a cataclysmic terror attack back in 2017 at the Manchester Arena, where 22 concertgoers were killed at an Ariana Grande concert after a bomb exploded inside the venue.

As we reported ... it’s been a tense time for Swifties and Taylor herself. Two Austrian radicalized teens were arrested after a bomb squad found bomb-making materials in the home of the 19-year-old suspect ahead of one of her concerts. The 17-year-old had just obtained a job with a vendor inside the venue. A 15-year-old has been detained for questioning.