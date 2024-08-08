Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Ben Stiller's Racial Joke, Plus Kamala Harris, Lionel Messi

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Ben Stiller's Racial Joke ... Plus Kamala-Walz, Messi

Ben Stiller wishes he was Black, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz kick off their campaign and Lionel Messi has a mess at home ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

A BIT TOO FAR???
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Babcock react to Ben's racial joke about Jewish guys wanting to be Black.

STARTING OUT STRONG
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew breaks down the first campaign rally for Harris and Walz.

TOTALLY TRASHED
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo take a look at the damage vandals caused to Lionel's mansion in Ibiza.

