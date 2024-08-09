Stassi Schroeder Returns to Reality TV, Joins 'Vanderpump Villa' Season 2

Stassi Schroeder is gearing up for a reality TV comeback .... as the "Vanderpump Rules" alum has reunited with Lisa Vanderpump for a new role.

The Bravo personalities made the big announcement on Friday, when they confirmed that Stassi would be joining "Vanderpump Villa" for Season 2. In an announcement video posted to Instagram, the restaurateur shared another season of her Hulu hit was still in the works ... and introduced Stassi as a new addition.

As the camera panned away from LVP, Stassi appeared on camera and demanded goat cheese balls -- a staple from Lisa's SUR restaurant -- be added to the villa's menu.

Stassi further confirmed her appearance of 'VV' by posting a photo of herself and Lisa at the famed villa. She added ... "You know I’m walking around these halls pretending to be European royalty #vanderpumpvilla."

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... Stassi was originally tapped to appear as just a guest on the reality show ... which features Lisa and her staffers providing the ultimate luxe experience at a French château. However, she's now stepping into a leading role for the series ... and fans are already losing their minds about it.

We're told filming for Season 2 hasn't begun yet.

Remember, Stassi and costar Kristen Doute were fired from their longtime roles on Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" in 2020 over past racist actions against ex-castmate Faith Stowers. Both Stassi and Kristen apologized for their behavior and made an effort to learn from their wrongdoings.

Kristen notably made her reality TV return to Bravo's "The Valley," which also stars fellow 'VPR' alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Stassi had been approached to join the show as well ... but she ultimately chose to turn down the offer due to lifestyle differences, which left fans seriously disappointed.

So, it's interesting Stassi agreed to come back for "Vanderpump Villa" instead ... though, her newly announced Hulu series, "Stassi Says," may've played a factor in her agreeing to join the villa.