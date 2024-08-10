Medal-Biting Stars Leave Their Mark On Paris!
Medal-Biting Stars ... Olympic Champs Leave Their Mark On Paris!
Ah, the sweet taste of victory!!! Now that the winning stars of the Olympics have medals around their necks, it wouldn't be an Olympic moment without biting into their winnings and leaving their (teeth) marks on Paris!
After winning the men's 100m Breastroke final, Italy's Nicolò Martinenghi bit into his golden treasure, and of course, the USA female gymnasts -- captained by Simone Biles -- took home Gold and nibbled on their earnings while owning the podium.
There are many athletes from Paris who've taken a tasty bite out of success ... Check out their new shiny gems with our medal-biting gallery!